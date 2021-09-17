Newtownabbey arrest after police came under attack from masonry-throwing youths

PSNI officers responded after a report of a gathering of about a dozen young people and subsequently came under attack from some of the group throwing masonry.

A 14-year-old male was arrested for several offences and then “de-arrested” and released into the care of his parents.

Police say follow up actions will be taken in respect of this young person in consultation with the Youth Diversion officer.

Chief Inspector Davy Moore added: “The sporadic incidents of anti-social behaviour and low level disorder at Church Road is an issue we are committed to addressing with our partners.

“The confrontational actions shown by a small minority of young people is having a detrimental impact and while we look at all options available to us in terms of youth interventions, there is a real possibility that some of our young people may come into contact with the sharper end of the criminal justice system.

“From a policing perspective we are responding with patrols to prevent incidents and provide reassurance and linking in with partners who can provide that wider support in terms of education and diversionary activity.

“It is important that everyone, including our young people, can use our shared public spaces safely.”

--

Click here to read: Police respond to reports of teenagers throwing fireworks in Ballyclare

--

A message from the Editor: