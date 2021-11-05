Newtownabbey drink driver in collision was ‘trying to change a radio station’

Christopher McMullan (26), of Hillview Avenue, Newtownabbey, had been to Galgorm Spa & Golf Resort before the collision at Fenaghy Road, Galgorm.

A police patrol arrived at the scene at 1.45am on October 3 this year.

In the absence of the defendant at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday, a prosecutor said the police patrol saw a Land Rover Discovery on its roof.

Officers spoke with the defendant who was walking around the outside of the vehicle and he initially told police he and his girlfriend were passengers and were travelling home from the Galgorm hotel.

His speech was slurred and his eyes were glazed and failed a preliminary breath test but then admitted to police he had been driving.

He had an alcohol in breath reading of 54 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath - the legal limit is 35.

Defence solicitor Garrett Greene said the defendant, a self-employed landscape gardener, had been at an event at Galgorm and when he couldn’t get a taxi he “foolishly” took decision to drive.

The lawyer said the vehicle was “extensively damaged” and “written off” but “thankfully” nobody was injured.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant was “lucky he didn’t kill himself and his passenger”.