Newtownabbey drink driver thought she was on Slush Puppies, court told

A drink driver who collided with a police car thought she had been on nothing stronger than Slush Puppies, a court heard today (Tuesday).

Deborah Fleck, 41, was unwittingly given alcohol in the iced beverages while at a band parade in Belfast last month, her lawyer said.

Fleck, of Manse Rise in Newtownabbey, Co Antrim, admitted being over the limit and possessing a small amount of cannabis.

She was disqualified from driving for 12 months and fined a total of £350.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard police were at Kenbaan Court in the city on July 2 amid reports her ex-partner had gone missing.

Fleck drove into the area and then attempted to reverse out of the street, but collided with a parked PSNI vehicle.

She was arrested after a preliminary breath test was carried out.

Prosecutors said a small quantity of suspected cannabis was found in her handbag.

Defence solicitor Pearse MacDermott told the court Fleck had been at a band parade that day.

“Her nieces and nephews were giving her what she thought were Slush Puppies, but there was alcohol in them,” he said.

Mr MacDermott added that his client had not knowingly had a drink in 13 years.

Imposing the motoring ban and fines, District Judge Fiona Bagnall gave Fleck six months to pay.