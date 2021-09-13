Newtownabbey father fought off intruders trying to break into home, court told

Two men allegedly forced their way inside the house in Newtownabbey at the weekend to look for a local heroin dealer.

Details emerged as a neighbour accused of being one of those who targeted the property on Fernagh Drive was remanded in custody.

Peter Brown, 47, appeared at Belfast Magistrates Court on charges of aggravated burglary with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm and possession of a firearm.

Police said the victim was with his daughter on Saturday afternoon when he heard a chain on their front door rattle.

He went to investigate and was confronted by a man attempting to get inside, poking the barrel of a handgun through the door in his direction.

“The injured party’s daughter entered the hallway, she began to scream and he shouted at her to get back,” a detective said.

He grabbed at the gun in a bid to disarm the intruder, according to police, but then spotted an older accomplice on a crutch who he recognised.

Brown, with an address on Fernagh Drive, is believed to be the second man, the court was told.

During a struggle in the hallway the victim was struck on the face, but managed to force both intruders back outside.

One of the pair fled, while the older man allegedly sat down on a wall and urged the homeowner not to phone police.

He claimed they had been looking for a man who deals heroin in the area, the court heard.

There is absolutely no suggestion that the victim, who has a different name, is involved in any drug dealing.

Brown was arrested while wearing camouflage clothes similar to one of the burglars, the detective said.

A manual on a blank-firing pistol and blank rounds were allegedly discovered at his home.

During interviews he denied entering the property or bringing any weapon to the scene.

Defence barrister Paul Burns told the court Brown had been drinking heavily with an associate who took possession of an old replica firearm.

“The friend made some comment that there was a heroin dealer living in the street and they should scare him out of the area,” counsel said.

“There is no paramilitary connection, it was a stupid decision taken under the influence of a lot of alcohol.”

Mr Burns argued that his client could be released on bail to live at a relative’s home well away from the scene.