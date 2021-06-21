Newtownabbey hate crime probed by PSNI

The Times understands the incident occurred on Friday, June 11 at approximately 8.30pm, but details were only made public by police at the weekend.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “The injured party, a teenage male, was set upon by two other males, leaving him with injuries to his eye and lip. Sectarian slurs were also issued to him during the assault.

“The PSNI does not and will not tolerate hate crimes, and are keen to identify the two males involved.

City of Belfast Playing Fields. Pic by Google.

“If you have any information regarding this matter, please contact us on 101 and quote incident number 1068 of 12/06/21.”

