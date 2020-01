Police are currently at the scene of a security alert on the Mulderg Drive area of White City following the discovery of a suspicious device in the area this afternoon (Thursday, January 30).

A PSNI spokesperson said: “A small number of homes have been evacuated, while part of Mulderg Drive and Gunnell Hill have been cordoned off.

Gunnell Hill. Pic by Google.

“There are no further details at this time.”