Newtownabbey man accused of attempting to meet a child after online sex chats

A Newtownabbey man accused of trying to meet a child following online sex chats is under threat, a judge heard on Monday.

John Martin appeared before Belfast Magistrates Court following a sting operation by so-called paedophile hunters using WhatsApp messenger.

The 52-year-old, of Deerfin Park, is charged with sexual communication with a girl he believed was under 16.

He faces a further count of attempting to meet a child following sexual grooming for the commission of a relevant offence.

The charges relate to alleged incidents on Saturday.

An investigating detective disclosed that the case involved paedophile hunters posing as someone young.

Opposing Martin’s application for bail, the detective said: “Shortly after his arrest police received a message about a threat against him.

“In relation to community background, there’s a potential for disorder.”

During cross-examination it was confirmed that Martin has no criminal record.

A defence solicitor set out her client’s responsibilities as a carer for his wife.

District Judge Mark Hamill put it to the lawyer: “You want him to be released to his own address, and on his head be it.”

But following further discussions he agreed to grant bail for Martin to live at a location approved by police.

Mr Hamill agreed to impose a ban on the accused using WhatsApp and other social media, as well as prohibiting him from having any device capable of accessing the internet.

Martin is due back in court again in four weeks time.