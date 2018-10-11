Newtownabbey man accused of kidnapping

A man was remanded in custody today (Thursday) accused of kidnapping, false imprisonment and arson with intent to endanger a woman’s life.

Stephen Allen also faces multiple allegations of threats to kill, common assault, harassment and having a bread knife in public.

The 20-year-old, of Glenville Park in Newtownabbey, appeared before Belfast Magistrates Court on a total of 60 charges.

The alleged offences were committed on dates between October 2017 and June 2018.

Allen is accused of three counts each of kidnapping and false imprisonment of the complainant.

He is further alleged to have set fire to bath mats with intent to endanger her life.

Charges of taking and causing damage to a vehicle and attempted aggravated burglary with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm on the residents of a house were also put to him.

A total of 21 counts of threats to kill, and eight common assault allegations feature in the case.

He is charged with eight offences of possessing an offensive weapon, namely a knife, and two counts of having an article with a blade or point.

The court also heard eight charges of common assault, five incidents of alleged harassment, five counts of criminal damage, an alleged theft of a kitchen knife and interference with a motor vehicle.

A detective constable said she could connect Allen with the charges.

Defence counsel Luke Curran put no questions to the detective during the brief hearing.

His client was remanded in custody to appear again by video-link in a week’s time, when an application for bail is expected to be mounted.