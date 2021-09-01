Newtownabbey man accused of stealing over £1,800 worth of goods from Tesco
A man is accused of stealing £1,200 worth of goods from Tesco on July 6 this year and goods worth £620 from Tesco the following day.
Wednesday, 1st September 2021, 4:34 pm
Michael Harte (30), of Glenville Park, Newtownabbey, is also accused of causing criminal damage to a PSNI phone handset and attempting to damage a PSNI car door on July 7.
At Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, the case was adjourned to September 28.