Newtownabbey man allegedly attempted to snatch woman’s handbag

A man accused of trying to snatch a woman’s handbag allegedly told police “her son stroked me”, the High Court heard on Tuesday.

Prosecutors claimed Dylan Logan went to seize her belongings last week as she walked along a north Belfast street.

The 23-year-old, of Tynan Drive in Newtownabbey, faces charges of attempted robbery and possessing a prohibited weapon - namely a Taser stun gun.

Crown lawyer Breige Gilmore said an unknown man approached the victim at York Street on January 7.

As they passed each other he pulled the woman’s handbag, causing her to fall onto her knees.

However, she managed to keep hold of it until a passing police patrol pursued the would-be robber, according to the prosecution.

Ms Gilmore claimed the man discarded a Taser before officers caught up and identified him as Logan.

“After he was arrested he stated ‘Her son stroked me’,” she added.

Defence counsel Sean Mullan said his client has chronic drug problems.

But Logan’s bid to secure bail was put on hold until a separate case is dealt with.

Adjourning the application, Lord Justice McCloskey said it would ensure no obstruction to those proceedings.