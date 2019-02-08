Newtownabbey man among seven people sentenced over ‘sophisticated’ counterfeiting operation

Seven men were sentenced on Thursday for their roles in a “sophisticated and highly organised” counterfeiting operation.

Downpatrick Crown Court, sitting in Belfast, heard that the money involved in the operation amounted to just over £560,000 and €510,000 in fake notes.

Counterfeit currency was used in nine small businesses.

Sentencing the men, Judge Paul Ramsey said the operation involved the purchase of relatively low value items from various small businesses “in order to maximise the return on the counterfeit money”.

While four of the men admitted tendering counterfeit currency in November 2014, three others admitted making a counterfeit of a currency note with intent for use, on dates between April 2012 and June 2017.

Brothers Alan and Mark Johnston, described by Judge Ramsey as “at the centre” of the operation, were jailed, while their five co-accused were handed suspended sentences.

Mark Johnston, 47, from Glen Rise in Belfast, was given an 18-month prison sentence, and his 46-year-old brother Andrew Eric Johnston, from Alveston Park in Carryduff, was given 15 months. The brothers were told their sentences will be divided equally between prison and licence.

'Euro' stamp.

Five other defendants were each handed 12-month sentences, which were suspended for three years. They were 34-year-old Norman Charles Titley from Abbey Park in Belfast, James Wallace Titley Robinson, 25, from Forthriver Drive in Belfast, Gareth Gorman, 28, from Queens Avenue in Newtownabbey, 49-year-old Samuel Terence Horner from Bests Hills Glen in Belfast, and 28-year-old Alan Thompson from Breda House in Belfast.

CCTV from various businesses was viewed as part of the investigation, with the counterfeit currency used in nine small businesses including charity shops, a convenience store and a wool shop.

While all seven men initially denied involvement in the operation, they subsequently changed their stance. The Johnston brothers and Gorman admitted making the notes, while the other four men pleaded guilty to tendering the notes.

During sentencing, Judge Ramsey told the court “there are clearly others involved in this operation that have not been made amenable.”

The judge also said there was a “clear distinction between those involved in the production and those charges with tendering.”

Citing these fake notes as “worthless”, Judge Ramsey spoke of the impact this “serious” offending has on the economy.

Welcoming the sentencing, Detective Chief Inspector Ian Wilson said: “This was a sophisticated counterfeiting operation which manufactured over £1 million of counterfeit Sterling and Euro bank notes.

“Not only does the manufacture of counterfeit currency adversely affect economic growth, it has a negative impact on the genuine local businesses who don’t receive payment for their goods. In addition, profits made from manufacturing fake notes may fund further criminal activity.

“I’d also like to remind business owners and employees to be vigilant when handling money and look out for fake notes in order to protect their business.”