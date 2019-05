A man was convicted at Belfast Magistrates Court on Tuesday for claiming over £400 in benefits to which he was not entitled.

Gareth Phillips (36) of Green End, Newtownabbey, wrongfully cashed an Income Support cheque totalling £442.

He was given a two-year conditional discharge. The fraud was uncovered following an investigation by the Department for Communities (DfC).

All wrongfully obtained money has been repaid to the DfC.