Newtownabbey man could be facing jail over arson attack, judge warns

A man who caused thousands of pounds worth of damage to a Virgin Media distribution box in an arson attack could be facing jail, a judge warned today.

Andrew James Mulli was ordered to return to Belfast Magistrates Court once the full cost of repairs to the installation in the east of the city is known.

District Judge Peter Magill told the 22-year-old: “You are in danger of going to prison.”

Mulli, of Tynan Drive in Newtownabbey, admitted charges of arson, disorderly behaviour and assault on police.

Prosecutors said a man was seen setting fire to a wheelie bin near a Co-op store in the Beersbridge Road area on August 10 last year.

Mulli was arrested and attempted to head-butt a police officer, the court heard.

When he was searched two lighters were found.

According to a Crown lawyer, CCTV footage showed the defendant trying to set fire to the contents of a council bin.

She said damage was also caused to the CCTV camera, crates and metal cages belonging to the Co-op and the Virgin Media electrical distribution cabinet.

Two black domestic wheelie bins were also burnt out.

“In relation to the Virgin Media box, it’s believed the cost of repairs will be thousands of pounds,” the prosecutor disclosed.

Adjourning sentencing, the judge insisted he wanted to know the exact bill.

“I want to find out just how much damage you did,” he told Mulli.

Instructing the defendant to come back to court in three weeks time, Mr Magill added: “I will make no promises what will happen.”