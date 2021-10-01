Newtownabbey man denies stealing £1,800 worth of goods from Tesco

Ballymena Courthouse. INBT02-213AC

Michael Harte (30), of Glenville Park, Newtownabbey, also denies attempting to damage a PSNI car door window on July 7 but has admitted damaging a PSNI phone on the same date.

The defendant appeared at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, via a video link from prison.

During a failed bail application, the court heard Harte had 131 previous convictions and the Public Prosecution Service is currently dealing with ten ongoing matters involving 26 different offences.