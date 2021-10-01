Newtownabbey man denies stealing £1,800 worth of goods from Tesco
A man denies stealing over £1,800 worth of goods allegedly taken from Tesco on July 6/7 this year.
Michael Harte (30), of Glenville Park, Newtownabbey, also denies attempting to damage a PSNI car door window on July 7 but has admitted damaging a PSNI phone on the same date.
The defendant appeared at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, via a video link from prison.
During a failed bail application, the court heard Harte had 131 previous convictions and the Public Prosecution Service is currently dealing with ten ongoing matters involving 26 different offences.
The current case was adjourned to October 21.