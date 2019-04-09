Newtownabbey man given community service for waste management offences

A Newtownabbey man was sentenced to 200 hours community service at Belfast Magistrates Court on Tuesday for breaches of waste management legislation.

On dates between 18 November 2015 and 20 September 2017, officers from the Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA) identified that Arthur Magill (53), of Sallybush Road, was unlawfully keeping and burning controlled waste on his premises.

This waste included scrap metal, skip waste, construction and demolition waste.

He pleaded guilty to eight offences under Articles 4(1)(b) and 4(1)(c) of the Waste and Contaminated Land (Northern Ireland) Order 1997.

He received 200 hours community service per offence, to run concurrently.

The site did not have a licence and the defendant was not authorised by the NIEA to store, keep or treat controlled waste.