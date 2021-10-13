Newtownabbey man handed custodial sentence over ‘appalling’ animal welfare case

An Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council image of one of the dogs taken into its possession.

David Blair, aged 44, of Ballycraigy Park, appeared via videolink at Laganside Magistrates Court last Friday (October 8), after previously pleading guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to a pug-type dog and a mastiff-type dog and failing to ensure their welfare.

The charges were brought by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council under the Welfare of Animals Act (NI) 2011.

Proceedings followed an investigation by the council’s animal welfare officer who visited the property in January 2020. The officer witnessed two severely malnourished dogs. The officer was shown into the back hall and witnessed the dogs here living in a room with faeces and blood on the floor. On inspection of the dog’s food dish, the officer observed maggots under it. The rear garden was covered in dog faeces.

One of two malnourished dogs witnessed by animal welfare officers.

The dogs were taken into possession by the local authority and transported to the council vet for examination. ‘Toto’ was examined and body scored 1/5 and weighed only 5.7kg and the second dog, ‘Skye, a female mastiff-type, was body scored 0/5 weighing only 26kg. In addition to their poor body conditions, both dogs were living in unacceptable conditions and were certified as suffering. The dog named Skye increased in body weight to 34.7kg and the pug, Toto, increased to 8.1kg. Had animal welfare not intervened, council stated, there was a great chance these dogs could have died.

Judge Conner noted this was an “appalling case” and imposed a custodial sentence of seven months for causing unnecessary suffering and a four months custodial sentence for failing to ensure the welfare of these dogs, to be served concurrently.

Blair was also ordered to pay £100 towards council’s costs, £100 in legal costs and was disqualified from keeping animals for 10 years.

Commenting after sentencing, a spokesperson for Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council said: “Council gives a high priority to the welfare of domestic pets and horses and operates a rigorous enforcement policy to ensure full compliance of regulatory requirements.

“Complaints are investigated thoroughly and where necessary formal action is taken, which may include the service of improvement notices, or in extreme cases, seizure of animals. The council may also prosecute for offences such as in this case which I hope serves as a warning to anyone who does not take appropriate care of animals.”