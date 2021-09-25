Newtownabbey man has admitted being disorderly at Antrim Area Hospital
Raymond Neal (40), of Bleach Green Avenue, Newtownabbey, committed the offence on February 16 this year when he also assaulted a police officer and resisted another police officer in the execution of his duty.
Saturday, 25th September 2021, 2:42 pm
He also admitted causing criminal damage to a door, windows and oven at Barra Street in Antrim on January 8 this year.
He further admitted fraud by false representation by claiming he had sufficient money for a taxi on February 7 this year.
At Ballymena Magistrates Court, where the defence barrister was Neil Moore, the case was adjourned to October 21 for a pre-sentence report.