Shore Road closed in Newtownabbey after ‘serious collision’

News you can trust since 1983

Charity shop on the brink as Newtownabbey man fights for life with Covid

Advice: What should I do if someone else’s mail is delivered to my address?

Poignant tribute to World War fallen in Rathcoole

Newtownabbey residents to celebrate Christmas switch on events

Woman is accused of shoplifting in Antrim town and Ballyclare

Standard-hosted event is back for Macmillan Cancer Support

Solar-powered bins to be installed in Newtownabbey in bid to tackle litter issues

Advice issued to Glengormley AIB customers ahead of closure

Shore Road closed in Newtownabbey after ‘serious collision’

At Ballymena Magistrates Court, the case was adjourned to November 25.

Michael Campbell (32), is charged in relation to March 27, 2020.