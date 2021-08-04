Newtownabbey man is accused of ‘inciting prostitution’
A man from the Mossley area of Newtownabbey is accused of causing or inciting prostitution.
Wednesday, 4th August 2021, 5:41 pm
Ian Connor Glass (37), of Carntall Road, is charged in relation to January 8, 2019.
The specifics of the charge are that the defendant ‘intentionally incited’ a female ‘to become a prostitute’.
Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena on Tuesday, heard the case relates to the Crumlin Road area of Belfast.
The case was sent to Laganside Magistrates Court in Belfast on August 17.