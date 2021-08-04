Newtownabbey man is accused of stealing cosmetics worth over £1,000
A Newtownabbey man is accused of stealing cosmetics worth £1,150 from Tesco in Crumlin.
Stephen Anthony O’Neill (32), of Bawnmore Park, is charged in relation to September 13, 2019.
The defendant appeared via a video link from jail and it was heard he is a sentenced prisoner.
At Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena on Tuesday, the case was adjourned to August 17.