Newtownabbey man is accused of stealing £1,800 worth of goods from Tesco

A Newtownabbey man is accused of stealing goods worth over £1,800 from Tesco.
Thursday, 5th August 2021, 9:00 am
Michael Harte (30), of Glenville Park, is charged with stealing goods worth £1,209 on July 6 this year and goods worth £620 on July 7.
He is also charged with causing criminal damage to a PSNI phone handset and attempted criminal damage to a police car door window.
At Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, the case was adjourned to August 31.