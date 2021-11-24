Newtownabbey man is charged with possessing cannabis
A man with a Newtownabbey address is accused of possessing cannabis.
Wednesday, 24th November 2021, 5:28 pm
Ryan Moorman (20), of West Crescent, is charged in relation to October 29 this year.
A defence lawyer told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, the defendant is currently a sentenced prisoner in relation to another matter.
The current case was adjourned to November 30 and the defence lawyer said it is set to be a guilty plea.