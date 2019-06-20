Newtownabbey man jailed as part of UDA probe

A Newtownabbey man has been sentenced to two years imprisonment after drugs were found in a search linked to the UDA.

The PSNI said a search of William Axon’s property in the Monkstown area was carried out as part of an investigation linked to the South East Antrim UDA. High purity cocaine with an estimated street value of £8,400 was seized along with over £6,000 cash.

The 49-year-old, from Tynan Drive, was sentenced in Laganside on Tuesday for possession of a class A drug, possession of a Class A drug with intent to supply and possession of criminal property.

He is to serve half of his term in custody and half on licence.

DS Farrelly, from PSNI’s Paramilitary Crime Task Force, said: “I welcome the conviction of William Axon which is further evidence of the PCTF’s continuing commitment to tackling paramilitarism and associated offending.”