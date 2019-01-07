Newtownabbey man scammed out of £500

Scammers have targeted a local resident who was selling a sofa on a buy and sell site.

Detailing the incident on the Scam Wise NI Facebook page, a spokesperson for NI Direct said: “A man from the Newtownabbey area was selling a settee on an online buy/sell website.

“He was contacted by someone who said they would buy it for £500. He was then contacted by someone pretending to be from PayPal, saying that the purchaser had accidentally paid twice, transferring £1,000 instead of £500.

“The scammer said that he needed to pay back the purchaser £500 before they would release the £1,000 to him. The man did this, but never got any money back.”