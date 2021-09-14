Newtownabbey man who allegedly broke into neighbour’s house with gun given bail

Peter Brown, 47, is accused of being one of the armed intruders who struggled with the homeowner at the property in Newtownabbey.

He was granted bail after detectives confirmed there is no paramilitary link to the incident last weekend.

Belfast Magistrates Court heard two men forced their way into the house at Fernagh Drive on September 11.

A man who lives there was confronted by one of the pair poking the barrel of a handgun through the door in his direction, according to police.

His seven-year-old daughter appeared in the hallway and began to scream.

The alleged victim grabbed at the gun in a bid to disarm the intruder, the court was told, but then spotted an older accomplice on a crutch who he recognised.

Brown, with an address on Fernagh Drive, is accused of being the second man.

The homeowner was said to have fought off both intruders during a struggle where he was struck on the face.

One of the pair fled, while the older man allegedly sat down on a wall and urged the homeowner not to phone police.

He claimed they had been looking for a man said to deal heroin in the area, the court heard.

There is no suggestion that the victim, who has a different name, is involved in any drug activity.

Brown was arrested while wearing camouflage clothes similar to one of the burglars, the detective said.

A manual on a blank-firing pistol and blank rounds were allegedly discovered at his home.

During interviews he denied entering the property or bringing any weapon to the scene.

Brown faces charges of aggravated burglary with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm and possession of a firearm.

His lawyer said he had been drinking heavily with an associate who took possession of an old replica firearm.

On Monday the case was adjourned for detectives to check a proposed bail address in another part of Co Antrim.

In court on Tuesday District Judge Mark McGarrity confirmed Brown is to be released on bail.

He said: “The charges are most concerning, but (I have) heard some of the facts and, significantly, that police don’t consider there is a paramilitary motivation behind this.”