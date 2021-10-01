Newtownabbey motorist allegedly rammed police car after 10 beers, court told

Greg McCullough, 28, is accused of repeatedly driving into the PSNI vehicle in Ballymena last week.

Prosecutors said one officer sustained back injuries in the incident.

McCullough, of Wynthorpe Grove in Newtownabbey, was refused bail on charges including driving while unfit, dangerous driving and being an unaccompanied L driver.

The court heard a motorist suspected of being over the limit was spotted on September 20 at a service station on Ballymena’s North Road.

Police were alerted and located the Vauxhall Meriva a short time later in nearby Railway Street.

Crown lawyer Mark Conlon submitted: “At that point the vehicle rammed the police vehicle on several occasions.”

McCullough was arrested after allegedly ignoring orders to get out of the car.

He had gone out in his partner’s vehicle despite only holding a provisional licence, the court heard.

Mr Conlon continued: “When interviewed he said that he had consumed ten beers, and indicated that he simply felt like going for a drive.”

McCullough also faces counts of driving without a licence, failing to display L plates, and resisting police.

He told police he suffered a brain injury and had no memory of the incident.

Opposing bail, the prosecutor contended that his comments indicated a reckless attitude.

“He is considered someone who is a risk to the public,” Mr Conlon added.

Defence counsel Sean Mullan argued that his client has mental health issues but is a hard-working man.

Denying bail, however, His Honour Judge Stephen Fowler QC cited the alleged dangerousness of McCullough’s driving.

“It appears he decided he was just going out for a spin, and when confronted by police he rammed their vehicle,” the judge said.