Newtownabbey motorist claimed he was driving because partner ‘hurt her foot’

Ballymena Courthouse. INBT02-213AC

Shea Kane (20), of Colllinbridge Drive, Newtownabbey, admitted charges of excess speed and using an A180 vehicle without insurance on Easter Monday this year - April 5.

A prosecutor told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena on Tuesday, police were travelling in an unmarked vehicle on the M2 motorway between Antrim and Templepatrick when they were overtaken “at speed”.

Police then matched the speed of the Mercedes and noted it was doing an estimated 95mph.

A defence lawyer said his client had been on a day out with his partner but she “hurt her foot” and was unable to drive and the defendant then offered to drive home.

The lawyer said the defendant believed his insurance policy covered him to drive the Mercedes.

The lawyer said his client is insured for a “relatively old” Astra car and in the one year old Mercedes car he didn’t realise the speed was “creeping up”.