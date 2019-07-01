Newtownabbey pensioner jailed for ‘campaign of rape’ against girl

A Newtownabbey pensioner was jailed for 14 years on Monday for carrying out a “campaign of rape” against a young girl.

Arthur Ingram, from Dunanney, showed no emotion as he was told by a Judge that he will serve the entire sentence behind bars.

The 69-year old was convicted by a jury in May at Belfast Crown Court of abusing the girl in the 80s and early 90s.

In total, Ingram was convicted of five indecent assaults, three common assaults and seven rapes when his victim was a child and into her teenage years. The offending occurred in north Belfast over a period from 1982 to 1991.

As well as being sent to jail, Ingram was placed on the Sex Offenders Register for life, and was also made the subject of Sexual Offences Prevention Order for an indefinite period.

Speaking after sentence was passed, his now 45-year old victim said: “I fought for seven years to get this man to court, so I’m very pleased with the sentence he got.

“I want to thank the police and in particular the Child Abuse Investigation Unit, and all the staff in the PPS who worked on my case. I also want to thank Donna McIlroy from Nexus, because without her I would not be here today.”

During sentencing, the Belfast Recorder Judge David McFarland spoke of the significant impact Ingram’s actions have had on his victim and told him “by robbing her of her teenage years, you totally corrupted her”.

When she gave evidence at the trial, the victim recalled the abuse starting when she was eight. She said she was “physically, sexually and mentally abused” into her late teens by Ingram.

Before sentence was passed, Crown prosecutor Jackie Orr QC branded Ingram’s offending as “sustained sexual abuse which the victim endured in her formative years, which has had a significant impact on her”.

Ms Orr also revealed that despite being convicted by a jury, Ingram maintains his innocence and is appealing his conviction.

Defence barrister Gavan Duffy QC spoke of his client’s impeccable work record, and an almost clear criminal record. Mr Duffy pointed out that after being assessed by the Probation Board, Ingram was deemed to present a low risk of re-offending, and was not deemed dangerous.

The defence barrister also spoke of delay in bringing the case to court, and said that despite Ingram being interviewed in 2012 and told the case was not proceeding, it was revisited the following year and a decision was then made to prosecute - meaning it was “hanging over his head” for several years.

Following the two-week trial, Ingram was convicted by a jury of 15 offences, and acquitted on a further 12 charges.

Judge David McFarland - who presided over the two-week trial - branded the abuse as a “campaign of rape” and told Ingram “this was a total corruption of this young girl during her teenage years”.

The Judge also noted the convictions for assault, telling Ingram: “You were prepared to use physical force to maintain your control over her.”

After handing Ingram a ‘straight’ 14-year sentence, Judge McFarland told the prison staff “take him down”, and he was led from the court to custody in handcuffs.