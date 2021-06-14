Newtownabbey police appeal to parents after armed teens gather for ‘organised fight’

Police received several calls with regards to anti-social behaviour on the Church Road and V36 yesterday evening.

Commenting on the issue, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Reports indicated that two large groups of youths were squaring up to one another in what appeared to be an organised fight.

“Worryingly, reports indicated that some of these youths were armed with sticks, pieces of masonry, knuckle dusters and knives, intended to be used on one another.

PSNI

“We as a police service, we as parents, we as brothers and sisters, we as members of the community do not want this. Ourselves and our colleagues in the NHS don’t want to have to respond to a seriously injured child.

“Parents/guardians, please have a word with the youths you are responsible for. This behaviour is completely unacceptable.”

