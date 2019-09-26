Newtownabbey police call on motorists to park considerately

Police are calling on drivers to think about other road users when they decide where to park.

The advice was issued after an incident close to Jordanstown Train Station.

Police called on drivers to be considerate.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Does this look like an appropriate way to park a vehicle when going to catch your train? ‘R’ driver or not, there’s no reason to leave your car completely blocking a footpath.

“This is in a residential street near to the Jordanstown Railway Halt. If like most of us drivers you don’t want a fixed penalty notice to drain some money from your bank, think about all road users pedestrians included when you park!”