Newtownabbey police interview adult after alcohol purchased for child

PSNI officers have issued a warning to Newtownabbey residents after a recent incident involving an adult purchasing alcohol for a child.

Commenting on the issue, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Police in Glengormley have recently interviewed an adult who purchased alcohol and passed it onto a 13-year-old child.

“Underage drinking continues to be an underlying cause of much of the anti-social behaviour we regularly have to deal with. Police and partners are working hard to tackle the issue.

“Please remember that it is illegal to buy alcohol for anyone under the age of 18. If found guilty, you could face six months imprisonment and/or a fine of up to £5,000.”