Newtownabbey police step up patrols after aggravated burglaries

Police have increased patrols in Glengormley and Newtownabbey after a number of aggravated burglaries sent shock waves through the community.

On Tuesday evening two masked men forced their way into a Waverley Road property, grabbing the female occupant by the throat.

A bank card and a number of prescription medicines were taken and the woman was left baldy shaken. .

A link between this incident and one on October 27 in which a woman in her 80s was pushed back inside her Glengormley home and held by a masked men while two others searched the property is understood to be one possible line of inquiry by police.

Chief Inspector Arthur Davidson explains: “The community can expect to see more officers on patrol and we are working with our PCSP colleagues to provide extra reassurance in the coming days.

“Our detectives are following a number of lines of enquiry in relation to these incidents and we are reminding the public to be vigilant and to report suspicious activity immediately.”

Councillor Noreen McClelland urged anyone with information to contact the PSNI.

Commenting after Tuesday’s break-in, the SDLP representative said: “Another frightening incident suffered by a woman yesterday in the borough. Any information regarding this burglary should be passed on to the police.”