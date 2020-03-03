Newtownabbey police urge young people not to get involved in anti-social behaviour

Newtownabbey NPT has been dealing with numerous reports of anti-social behaviour in close proximity to some of the region’s main transport links.

Officers have responded to a number of reports about young people throwing missiles at vehicles over recent days.

PSNI

Commenting on the issue, a PSNI spokesperson said: “This type of behaviour has escalated on occasions to youths throwing stones at either local bus or train services and on the latest occasion at traffic on the northbound section of the M2 motorway close to the Lower Whitewell Road.

“This reckless and dangerous activity has been condemned by all sections of our community.

“It’s only a matter of time before someone is seriously injured. The message is just not getting through to those involved.

“If you know anything about this activity please contact any police officer from Newtownabbey.

“If you’re out with a group of friends and someone suggests stoning a bus or train speak up, it’s not on. It’s just plain stupid.”