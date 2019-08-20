Newtownabbey resident targeted by scammers

Police are urging residents to be vigilant after scammers purporting to be from HMRC targeted residents living in the Antrim and Newtownabbey borough this week.

Detailing the incidents, a PSNI spokesperson said: “We have taken three reports this week from residents in Newtownabbey, Ballyclare and Crumlin who all received calls from someone alleging to be from HMRC.

“They were told they owed money and if they did not pay up they would be arrested.

“Remember, financial institutions, utility companies, law enforcement, HMRC, internet and telecoms providers or other public bodies will never threaten arrest if payment isn’t made immediately.”