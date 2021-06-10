Newtownabbey residents urged to be vigilant after creeper burglaries reported

Inspector Phil Graham said: “A number of creeper style burglaries in the district are giving us cause for concern, therefore this is an opportune time to remind householders to close, lock and check all windows and doors before leaving your property or heading to bed.

“In fact we would suggest that keeping your doors locked throughout the day will significantly reduce the chances of being burgled. With more of us spending increased amounts of time at home we can become complacent in terms of basic home security.

“Just nipping to the shop, leaving something out to the bin or spending time in your garden while your front door is unlocked, can make you an easy target for burglars. Now is the time to reinstate these simple steps and remind others in your household to do the same.”

PSNI badge

A PSNI spokesperson added: “If you require further advice on home security, or any other aspect of crime prevention, please ring us on 101 or check out psni.police.uk

“If you are aware of suspicious activity in your neighbourhood, please ring us immediately. Your call could prevent a crime.”

