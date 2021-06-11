Newtownabbey security alert ends after suspicious object examined

A number of homes were evacuated earlier and motorists were advised to avoid the area between Hazelbank Roundabout and Station Road.

Providing an update, a PSNI spokesperson said: “A security alert at the Shore Road in Newtownabbey has ended after a suspicious object which was found in the area was examined and determined to be nothing untoward.”

----

PSNI badge

Click here to read Newtownabbey grandmother warns diabetics not to take eyesight for granted

--

A message from the Editor: