Newtownabbey shoplifter who stole £1,800 from Tesco is jailed for five months
A man who stole £1,800 worth of items during two shoplifting raids at Tesco in Crumlin has been jailed for five months at Ballymena Magistrates Court.
Monday, 8th November 2021, 8:00 am
Michael Harte (31), with an address listed as Glenville Park, Newtownabbey, appeared at court via video link from prison and admitted taking items worth £1,200 on July 6 this year and £620 worth of goods the next day.
Items taken included clothing, shaving products, razors, electrical items, CDs and cosmetics.
The defendant had left the store via “an emergency exit”.
He was a passenger in a vehicle and when police attended the address of the last registered owner of the car Harte was arrested.
The court heard most of the goods were fit for re-sale.
District Judge Nigel Broderick said Harte had an “atrocious” criminal record.