Newtownabbey shoplifter who stole £1,800 from Tesco is jailed for five months

Michael Harte (31), with an address listed as Glenville Park, Newtownabbey, appeared at court via video link from prison and admitted taking items worth £1,200 on July 6 this year and £620 worth of goods the next day.

Items taken included clothing, shaving products, razors, electrical items, CDs and cosmetics.

The defendant had left the store via “an emergency exit”.

He was a passenger in a vehicle and when police attended the address of the last registered owner of the car Harte was arrested.

The court heard most of the goods were fit for re-sale.