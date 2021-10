Antrim and Newtownabbey police seize ‘large amount of drugs’

Facility for the placement of cremated remains under consideration for Carnmoney

News you can trust since 1983

Facility for the placement of cremated remains under consideration for Carnmoney

Women’s Aid and PSNI tell older victims of domestic abuse that help is out there

Police probe possible link between early-morning burglaries in Glengormley

Man due in court following Rathcoole incident

Newtownabbey man denies stealing £1,800 worth of goods from Tesco

Two suspected burglars arrested after being detained by Newtownabbey residents

Advice: What should I do if someone else’s mail is delivered to my address?

Private enforcement firm being looked at in Antrim and Newtownabbey litter fight

Antrim and Newtownabbey police seize ‘large amount of drugs’