Newtownabbey woman caught speeding on way home from funeral

A Newtownabbey motorist caught travelling at 92mph on her way home from a funeral, was fined £250 with three penalty points at Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Danielle McKee (37), of Uppertown Drive, was detected by police at Glenshane Road, Maghera, on the afternoon of December 17 last year.

A prosecuting lawyer told the court that the road is restricted to a 60mph speed limit.

Defence barrister Michael Forde said the incident happened on a downward stretch of the roadway, while the defendant’s mind was on other things.

Mr Forde explained that she had been returning home from her grandfather’s funeral at the time of the offence.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan also imposed a £15 offender levy.