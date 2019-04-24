Newtownabbey woman conned out of over £1,000 by scammers

Local residents are being urged to be vigilant after a lady from the Newtownabbey area was targeted by someone pretending to be from HMRC.

Detailing the incident, a spokesperson for NI Direct said: "A lady from Newtownabbey got a phone call from a scammer who called himself Alan, pretending to be from HMRC.

"Alan told her she owed tax and would be arrested in 30 minutes if she didn’t pay £1,276 immediately.

"She didn’t know it was a scam and unfortunately transferred the money. HMRC will never call you up and threaten to arrest you if you don’t pay immediately."

For more tips on how to spot a scam, check out the Scamwise NI Facebook page.