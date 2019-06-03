Newtownabbey woman denies greeting cards theft allegation

A woman denies stealing almost £300 worth of greetings cards from The Range store in Ballymena.

Sarah Black (37), of Milewater Way, Newtownabbey, is alleged to have committed the offence on April 26 last year.

According to the charge sheet the value of the greetings cards was £298.

Defence barrister Aaron Thompson told Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday there were three hours of CCTV footage to be viewed in connection with the charge.

The case has been adjourned to June 6 to fix a contest date.