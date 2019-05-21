Newtownabbey woman drove off after reversing into parked van

A motorist, who reversed into a parked van at a Cookstown tyre depot and drove off, was fined a total of £700 and banned from driving for 12 months at East Tyrone Magistrates Court.

Jacqueline McCluskey (30), of Beechwood Drive, Newtownabbey, admitted charges of driving without supervision, failing to display ‘L’ plates, failing to report the damage only accident, failing to keep the vehicle standing, failing to stop, careless driving and having no insurance.

Imposing the penalties, District Judge John Meehan told McCluskey her behaviour had been highly anti-social and she should have made herself known to owner of the car.

The court heard the incident happened at premises on the Dungannon Road on the afternoon of September 14, 2016.

Counsel prosecuting told the court the hit and run happened at approximately 3.44pm and was reported to the police.

He said CCTV showing the defendant reversing into the front passenger side door.

Police called at her home and she admitted driving, but said she did not think she caused damage to the van.

A defence lawyer said the defendant accepted the charges and was a single parent with responsiblility for a young child who required her constant attention.

He said at the time of the incident she had mental health issues and was under stress which caused her to act irrationally.

He pointed out that she had been subsequently disqualified for another matter, and now took the bus everywhere.

The lawyer said on the day in question the defendant had been at a toy department which was next door to the tyre depot.

He added that she fully accepted that driving away following the incident had been inappropriate behaviour.

District Judge Meehan said she had shown by her behaviour that she was not suitable to be in charge of a vehicle.

He put in place an instalment plan of £60 per month with regard to the fines beginning on June 1.