Newtownabbey woman fined £100 for shoplifting

A grandmother carried out a clothing and jewellery shoplifting operation in a “moment of madness”, a court heard on Friday.

Margaret McIlwaine stole products valued at more than £100 from a TK Maxx store near her home in Newtownabbey.

The 55-year-old, of Rosslea Way, admitted carrying out the theft on August 19.

Belfast Magistrates Court was told CCTV footage showed her spending more than three hours in the shop, selecting clothing, jewellery and other household goods.

She removed the tags from a number of items and placed them under bags, a prosecutor said.

McIlwaine then bought some of the products but left without paying for another £122 worth of stock in her trolley.

She was detained by security staff outside the store.

In mitigation, a defence lawyer urged the court to take into account his client’s age and personal circumstances.

“It was a moment of madness,” the solicitor said. “She looks after her grandchild, and is living on her own on benefits.”

Fining McIlwaine £100, District Judge Peter Magill gave credit for her guilty plea.

He told her: “You haven’t been in trouble since 1985, and I accept what’s been said on your behalf.”