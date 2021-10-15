Newtownabbey woman is given suspended jail sentence

A woman with a Newtownabbbey address has been given a three months jail term, suspended for a year, after failing to complete Probation she had previously been given for offences including disorderly behaviour.

By The Newsroom
Friday, 15th October 2021, 9:30 am

Michelle Hamilton (37), of Mournebeg Drive, appeared via a video link from her solicitor’s office at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena.

A defence solicitor said the defendant had attended Probation for around six months but then “fractured” her foot.