Newtownabbey woman’s guilty plea over £113k tax credits fraud

A Newtownabbey woman has been sentenced for tax credit fraud after a HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) investigation.

Sonya Hughes, 47, of Longlands Park, submitted fraudulent claims for tax credits as a single parent from March 5 2009 to August 3 2017, despite living with her husband.

HMRC commenced an investigation after it was discovered Hughes had falsely claimed £113,102.32. Hughes pleaded guilty to cheating the public revenue and fraudulently claiming tax credits on Wednesday October 16 at Belfast Crown Court.

She was sentenced to two years in prison, suspended for three years, when she appeared at Belfast Crown Court on Thursday, November 14.