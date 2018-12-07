Newtownabbey woman was under the influence at MOT Centre

Police received a report about a driver being under the influence at Larne MOT Centre and officers then detected a woman over the limit.

Maureen Wright, whose age was not given on court papers, of Old Carrick Road, Newtownabbey, had admitted driving with excess alcohol in her breath at Ballyboley Road in Larne on November 1 this year.

A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates Court on December 6 that when the defendant was stopped by police her speech was slurred; there was a strong smell of alcohol and she was unsteady on her feet. She had an alcohol/breath reading of 69 with the legal limit being 35.

The defendant told the court she was retired and regarding the offence said: “All I can say is I am sorry for behaving that way.”

She was banned from driving for a year and fined £200.