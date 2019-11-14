Newtownabbey youths allegedly throw objects towards road

Police have appealed to parents to know where their children are following recent incidents in the Whitehouse Park area.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “We have been receiving reports of youths entering the railway track around the Whitehouse Park area, from where they are allegedly throwing objects towards the road.

Police are investigating reports of anti-social behaviour in the Whitehouse Park area. PSNI image.

“Any youth involved would potentially be committing a criminal offence as well as breaching Translink bye-laws, whilst also putting themselves and others in danger.

“We are appealing to parents that, when your child is out with their friends, that you know exactly where they are at all times.”