Occupants escape through window after arson attack

Police are appealing for information following a report of arson at residential premises in Templepatrick in the early hours of this morning.

Detailing the incident, which occurred in the Templeton Park area, Detective Sergeant Coulter said: “Shortly after 1:30am, it was reported that a wheelie bin and tyres were placed at the front door of a house and set alight. A male and female inside the property had to exit through the living room window as a result of the incident.

“A car parked in the area was also set alight. Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service attended the scene and extinguished the fires. Both the front door and the car were badly damaged as a result of the incident.

“We are appealing to anyone with any information regarding this incident to contact detectives in Antrim on 101, quoting reference number 60 13/9/18.”

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800555111.