Oil stolen from home over Christmas

Police are appealing for information after a quantity of home heating oil was stolen from a property over the festive period.

The Times understands the fuel was taken from the house in the Ballyduff area sometime between Thursday, December 21 and Christmas Day.

Commenting on the theft, a police spokesperson said: “While the unfortunate member of the public still had enough to heat their home for the next few days, Christmas is not a time you want to be forking out more money for oil.

“If anyone has any information regarding suspicious activity around the rear of properties in the area between Thursday, December 21 and Monday, December 25, please get in touch on 101, quoting incident number 328 of 25/12/17.”