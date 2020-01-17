Over-the-limit Ballynure farmer crashed vehicle at a field

An over-the-limit farmer crashed at a field on December 21 last year on the Carnlough Road near Broughshane.

John Alexander Haggan (23), of Watch Hill Road near Ballynure, had an alcohol breath reading of 66 with the legal limit being 35. He admitted a charge of driving with excess alcohol.

Police attended the scene of a one-vehicle road traffic collision around 7pm, Ballymena Magistrates Court heard.

The defendant admitted to police he had been driving.

Defence solicitor Emma McCann said the vehicle had gone into a field.

The court was told the defendant had been to a rural pub with friends and had been “prevailed upon” to drive.

The defendant was banned from driving for a year and fined £300.